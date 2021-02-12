The Bowling Green volleyball team swept Ball State Friday night again on the road. The last time the Falcons started 8-0 in conference play was in 2012. The Cardinals now fall to 5-3 on the season.
The Falcons dominated in the game. They out hit the Cardinals 28.1% to 14.3%. BGSU had 47 kills compared to Ball State having 34 kills.
Ball State had trouble all day with ball placement. They had 16 attacking errors and had seven service errors.
Junior Katelyn Meyer led the Falcons in kills with 14. Senior Jacqueline Askin and sophomore Petra Indrova would be behind her with 13 and 12 kills respectively.
The first set started off competitive. Both teams matched each other to keep the set close. The Falcons would hit 19.6% in the set while the Cardinals would hit 4%.
After BGSU claimed an 11-10 lead, they did not look back. The Falcons would go on a 6-1 run before Ball State called a timeout.
The lead only grew from there. Meyer had six kills in the set. Sophomore Madelynn Luebcke had three block assists in the set. The Cardinals had committed three service errors.
The Falcons cruised to a 25-15 set win. BGSU took the early 1-0 lead.
The second set was not close. BGSU raced out to a 6-2 lead. Indrova had three kills during the run. She ended the set with seven kills.
Ball State would still have problems with service errors, committing two this set.
The Falcons had 18 kills in the set. They would hit at a 42.1% with only two attacking errors.
BGSU ran away with the set, 25-12. They would once again take the 2-0 match lead.
The third set was a dog fight. Both teams went back and forth to try and claim a lead. The Falcons and the Cardinals both had similar hitting percentages.
Askin and Meyer both had five kills to lead the team in the set.
BGSU had four total blocks on the set while the Cardinals had two blocks.
The Falcons kept their momentum going and got the 25-21 set win.
BGSU will return home for their next series against Ohio. The games will be on Thursday and Friday. The first game will start at 6 p.m. EST.
