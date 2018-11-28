After a difficult end to a disappointing season, University administration has wasted no time in dispelling uncertainty around the football program.
Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger announced Wednesday morning Scot Loeffler has been chosen as the 20th head coach of the Bowling Green football program. Loeffler arrives at Bowling Green after having served as deputy head coach and offensive coordinator at Boston College this past season.
Loeffler takes over for previous Head Coach Mike Jinks and Interim Head Coach Carl Pelini, who went a combined 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the MAC this past season. The program has a 9-27 record over the past three seasons.
“I want to begin by thanking President Rodney K. Rogers, Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Bowling Green State University,” Loeffler said. “Bowling Green has a rich football tradition along with an incredible academic reputation. I’m honored to be a part of this great University. My family and I look forward to developing a program that will make all BG faculty members, students, former players, alumni and fans proud! My family and I are extremely excited to begin our mission!”
Loeffler brings extensive coaching experience to Bowling Green, starting as a student assistant with Michigan in 1996. His career has also included stops at Central Michigan, Florida, Temple, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Boston College, and he spent 2008 as the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions.
A native of Barberton, Ohio and Barberton High School, Loeffler played quarterback at Michigan from 1993 to 1996. A 1998 graduate of Michigan, Loeffler earned his undergraduate degree in history with a minor in political science.
“I am thrilled for Scot, Amie, Luke, Alexis and Mary Elizabeth to join the BGSU family,” Moosbrugger said. “Scot is a great match for BGSU. He is a veteran coach, an Ohio native, served under Hall of Fame coaches and is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in college football. He is a great leader, teacher, and developer of young men in competition, in the classroom and in the community. I am excited to work together and support our vision for BGSU Football.”
In 2018, Boston College scored over 40 points in four of its first five games, including an average of 52.7 points in consecutive wins over Massachusetts, Holy Cross and Wake Forest. The Eagles then defeated Temple 45-35 and Louisville 38-20. The team ended the regular season at 7-5 overall.
Including the 2018 season, Loeffler’s teams will have played in 15 bowl games in the past 16 seasons he has been a college coach.
“We are pleased to welcome Scot Loeffler as our next head football coach,” University President Rodney Rogers said. “I would like to thank Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger for his leadership during this search process. A native of Ohio and former collegiate quarterback, Scot is an experienced coach and proven leader in both the NCAA and NFL arenas. I am confident he shares our commitment to fostering a winning program that supports our student-athletes on and off the field the right way.”
Loeffler has coached seven quarterbacks who went on to play in the NFL — Tom Brady, Tim Tebow, Brian Griese, Chad Henne, Drew Henson, John Navarre and Logan Thomas. He has also directed a potent rushing attack behind sophomore AJ Dillon, who is 12th nationally in rushing yards per game this year. Dillon was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2017 and the nation’s second-leading rusher among freshmen. He also mentored future NFL running backs Bernard Pierce (Temple) and Tre Mason (Auburn) while serving as their respective offensive coordinator.
In 2017, Loeffler’s offense posted 35+ points in three consecutive games for the first time in 15 years at Boston College. The team scored 40+ points in consecutive conference games for the first time in the program’s Big East and ACC history. The rushing offense climbed from 96th to 25th in the country, and the Eagles were one of the faster teams in the nation, ranking 18th nationally in total plays.
In 2016, his first year on staff at Boston College, the Eagles won a bowl game for the first time in nine years. Prior to his tenure at Boston College, Loeffler served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech from 2013 to 2015. He mentored Thomas, who finished his collegiate career by breaking career records for passing yards, attempts, touchdown passes and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. He oversaw a trio of wide receivers who became the first group in Virginia Tech history to each record 40 or more receptions in a season.
As the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn in 2012, Loeffler mentored Mason, a 1000-yard rusher who became the first non-quarterback to lead Auburn in total offense since Bo Jackson in 1985. Loeffler guided Temple to the seventh-best rushing average in the nation as offensive coordinator in 2011, and Pierce ranked sixth nationally, including 107 yards on the ground in Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a 13-10 Falcon victory. That team went on to win the program’s first bowl game since 1979.
Prior to his time at Temple, he was quarterbacks coach at Florida under former Falcon Head Coach Urban Meyer, helping the unit to the best pass efficiency in the nation in 2009. He guided Tebow in his final season in Gainesville as he passed for 2,895 yards and 21 touchdowns. Tebow graduated from Florida with five NCAA, 14 SEC and 28 school records.
In 2008, following his tenure at Michigan, Loeffler worked with the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks. From 2002 to 2007, he coached quarterbacks for the Wolverines. Henne became the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a Big Ten title and start in a BCS game, while Navarre became Michigan’s first All-Big Ten first team quarterback since 1997.
Along with his time at Temple, Loeffler has familiarity in the Mid-American Conference as he was Central Michigan’s quarterbacks coach from 2000-01. Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant and student assistant at Michigan, working with Brady and Griese. He was part of the Wolverines’ undefeated national championship season in 1997.
The University will be holding an introductory press conference for Loeffler at the Stroh Center Thursday at 11 a.m.
