The 2018 season was not an easy one for those in and around the Bowling Green football program. A tumultuous year highlighted by nine losses, a multitude of injuries and one major coaching change saw the Falcons struggle through their third losing season.
Early season losses to major conference opponents Oregon, Maryland and Georgia Tech highlighted how truly overmatched Bowling Green was up front - on both sides of the ball - because of injuries, a road loss to rival Toledo in the Battle of I-75 and a tough homecoming loss to Western Michigan preceded the firing of former Head Coach Mike Jinks after the first seven weeks of the season.
The Falcons finished October with a 1-8 record, facing a three-game November slate under Interim Coach Carl Pelini that came to an end with a Nov. 23 matchup against conference powerhouse Buffalo at the Doyt. With the final game of the season coming the day after Thanksgiving, another unfortunate reality set in for those around the program; many wouldn’t be able to make it home for the holiday because of pre-game practices.
For local restaurateur and Bowling Green community member, Jim Ferrell, this was one more hardship that he felt the University’s student athletes shouldn’t have to face this year.
“These student athletes, it’s not a cliche, they sacrifice a lot,” said Ferrell, who has owned and operated SamB’s downtown since 1972. “You can’t really do much for them, and when I realized that they had a game on Friday I called some people over at the athletic department and exchanged some ideas, and ultimately offered to feed them Thanksgiving dinner.”
Ferrell offered to provide a sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the football team for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, hoping to provide the players and coaches with a positive holiday meal before their final contest of the season. What happened next surpassed even his expectations.
“So the offer was that we’ll feed the whole team, and it was really about the kids. Obviously the coaches were invited, but these kids are the one’s risking their health playing every week,” Ferrell said. “Then, like maybe thirty-five or forty other people from University administration wanted to join, and we billed them as agreed.”
“They all came together, and the mood was great, it was festive, and when these kids came through the line, it was a very respectful and courteous crowd. A lot of smiles, a lot of goodwill, and a lot of thank yous.”
While the meal was a great example of how those within and around the football program have rallied to support them through a trying season, it also showcased the brotherhood and tight-knit closeness amongst the players and coaches that helped to spur a late season surge for the Falcons.
Despite all the early season adversity and negative press that surrounded the program, the players were able to stand together and rally under Pelini, who has preached family and brotherhood since he took over the program. The team seemed to flip a switch in November, showing improvements on the defensive side of the ball while picking up road wins against Central Michigan and Akron under Pelini.
“I’m just going to remember how we stayed together as a family. I’ve never felt so close to a group of guys on a football team,” said senior defensive back Marcus Milton. “So that’s the thing I’ll remember, just how we stayed together when everyone counted us out.”
The Falcons lost multiple defensive leaders to season ending injuries this year, among them starting linebacker Hassan Belton, defensive lineman Roland Walder and defensive lineman and 2017 sacks leader David Konowalski. After allowing at least 35 points and 400 yards of offense in each of the first eight games of the season, the BG defense gave up just 18 points and 256.7 yards against Kent State, Akron and Central Michigan.
The defense also shut out Central Michigan and Akron in the second half of both road contests, only giving up 83 combined yards to both teams in the second halves. The defense went from giving up 504.8 yards per game in October to only 293.3 yards per game in November, allowing only 4.2 yards per carry and holding opposing passers to a 49.3 completion percentage.
“I’m very proud. It’s not an easy thing to go through, a coaching change in the middle of the season, and yet they never wavered for a minute,” Pelini said. “The relationships they’ve built in that locker room, the pride with which they play with, and just how they finished the season, it was amazing to me.”
“And they went further in four weeks then even I ever thought possible. I’m just so proud of them and so proud of the way they continued to fight and continued to lead despite the adversity.”
Their defensive turnaround, combined with the strong offensive playmakers the Falcons have and the closeness of their locker room, provide optimism to a program that has faced uncertainty for most of the past three years. After a lopsided loss to Buffalo that saw the Bulls clinch a trip to the MAC championship game, senior receiver Scott Miller, who leaves BG with the third most career receiving yards all time, preached patience to his younger teammates.
“Just trust. Trust in the athletic department that they’re going to make a good decision, because they will, I have trust in them,” Miller said. “And just keep working, no matter who comes in. If it’s Coach Pelini, if it’s a new guy, whoever it is. Just come in ready to work.”
After the announcement of the hiring of new Head Coach Scot Loeffler, a glimmer of hope has returned to the Falcons football program. The brotherhood and bonds forged this season through hardship and pain will serve future Falcons as the program looks to quickly rebound from a tough couple of years, and added support from the community and administration can only make them fly higher.
