The Falcons women’s basketball team was defeated by the Ohio Bobcats 82-79 on Saturday afternoon, as the team still searches for their first conference victory of the season.
“I’m really proud of the team’s fight,” Falcon head coach Robyn Fralick said. “For 40 minutes we communicated the best that we have all year, and we had a great second half, which has been a big area of growth for us and an area of focus, so I’m proud of them.”
The game started out with Ohio holding onto a 21-19 lead at the end of the first quarter, with freshman guard Morgan McMillen earning 8 points to lead the Falcon offense. The second quarter saw Ohio pull ahead 48-32, as McMillen also added five points to continue leading the team offensively for a total of 13 points going into halftime. Senior guard Sydney Lambert also had a strong half, earning seven points for the Falcons.
In the second half, however, the Falcons began turning the game around as they outscored Ohio 20-12 in the third quarter, making it a 60-52 game going into the fourth. Junior guard Andrea Cecil led the team with eight points in the quarter to keep the game within reach.
The team continued to cut into the late lead, with a 13-point performance from Lambert in the fourth quarter, and a pair of late free throws from Cecil to bring the game to within 1. However, it wouldn’t be enough to complete the comeback attempt as Ohio got each of its next two free throws with just 5 seconds remaining and a 3-point shot attempt from Lambert with 4 seconds remaining was unsuccessful as Ohio would hold on to claim the 82-79 victory.
Lambert earned 23 total points in the game, while McMillen also had a strong effort with 20 points and Cecil followed up with 17 points.
“Tonight, I thought we made more plays down the stretch,” Fralick said. “Confidence is going to come from daily work and daily investment, having great practices and putting the team first. That’s where our confidence is going to come from, and we’ve invested in doing that, but it’s not in a day or a week; it’s consistency with it over a long period of time.”
“In the past couple of games, we’ve had to talk about effort and communication,” Lambert said. “In this game, we stepped up and really did those things. It gave us a chance to win at the end.”
The team will play next on Wednesday night at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
