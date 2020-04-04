Cecil 4/4

Andrea Cecil makes her way up the court against Marshall in 2018.

 by Ian Campbell

After sitting out all of last season due to injury, senior forward Andrea Cecil announced via Twitter that she would be leaving the BGSU women’s basketball program for her final year of eligibility. 

Cecil leaves the program for Florida Gulf Coast University, the university who’s men’s basketball team became famous for being the first 15-seed to make it to the sweet sixteen in the NCAA tournament back in 2013.

Cecil was the team’s leading scorer during the 2018-2019 season, averaging 15.8 points per game, and the team’s second-leading rebounder as she brought down an average of 5.9 boards per game. She was named to the All-MAC third team at season's end for her efforts. 

Her absence to this most recent year’s squad dealt a blow to the team, as they went just 10-21 overall on the season and 3-15 inside conference play. The team hoped to have her back on the court next season alongside a slew of other returning players, but with her announcement today, that will not be a reality. 

For her career at Bowling Green, Cecil finishes No. 36 in team history in points with 891, and would have likely reached 1,000 points in a Falcon uniform had she played another season. She also finishes No. 13 in BGSU history in free throw percentage at 79.5%. 

The Falcons now have to move on without someone who was primed to be their best player next season, hoping to grow with the team that was 11 games under .500 in the 2019-2020 season. 

