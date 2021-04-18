A clear-skied spring evening set the stage for the 2020-2021 Mid-American Conference women’s soccer championship game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Bowling Green State University Falcons. Bowling Green entered looking to make history being the first team to win a regular and postseason conference title for three years straight. Ball State entered seeking their first ever postseason Championship.
It didn’t take long for either team to get the scoring started as after 10 minutes into the match, the score was tied 1-1. One goal a piece for each side as Kennedy White and Tatiana Mason were able to score and get their respective teams on the board.
The remainder of the first half was a back and forth battle as both teams worked quickly from end to end but neither team was able to gain an edge leading into the halftime break.
In the second half, sophomore Katie Cox put the Falcons back ahead in the 61st minute of the contest with a long range goal into the top left corner above the hands of Ball State goalkeeper Mai Bravo.
The remainder of the seconnd half continued to be back and forth between the two teams but ultimately, Cox’s goal would prove to be the game winner. Cox has scored the game winning goal in the Falcons last three matches. In addition to this, of her five career goals, Katie accounts for four game winning goals.
Head Coach Jimmy Walker reflected upon the season following the victory.
“Taking this job, there were some big shoes to fill, to pick up where he (Matt Fannon) left off is really special. It’s been an awesome year for us as a whole,” he said.
With a win in the conference championship, Bowling Green clinches an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. This year's tournament will be held in its entirety throughout multiple locations in North Carolina.
Sophomore forward, Kenna White talked about the upcoming return to the NCAA Tournament.
“It's something we're gonna take day-by-day, we’ve gotta continue to work hard, and no matter who we play, we’re up for the challenge and we will be ready,” she said.
For now the Falcons will wait until the Monday selection show to hear their name called as well as what region, location, and team is ahead in North Carolina.
