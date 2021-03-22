A clear spring afternoon set the stage for the Sunday afternoon matchup between visiting Kent State and BGSU. The Falcons were able to come out on top 5-0.
Seniors, Madi Wolfbauer, Sophia Barnes, Rachel Muller, Nikki Cox, Nikhita Jacob and Lili Berg were honored before kickoff.
The win moves the Falcons to 4-1 on the season with all games coming against MAC opponents.
The Falcons came into the match following a win against Miami, while Kent State came in after dropping two straight contests. It became clear mid way through the first half that the Falcons had kept momentum rolling from the win over the Redhawks.
In the 31st minute of the match Katie Cox delivered on what would prove to be the game winning goal. Cox scored after blocking Kent State’s goalkeeper Sarah Melén who was trying to clear the ball for the Golden Flashes. While this would be the game winning goal, the Falcons were far from the end of their scoring.
Early on in the second half, Madison Alberty added to the Falcon scoring efforts with a wide open goal as Katie Cox played a ball into the box that was deflected to Alberty. Alberty talked about what it meant to score her first goal as a Falcon which was also her first as a collegiate athlete.
“Katie played in a really good cross and it was a really great moment to be able to score goal number one as a collegiate athlete,” she said.
Down the line in half number two, the Falcons added three more goals to tally a 5-0 score at match end. Other goal scorers were Nikki Cox and Madi Wolfbauer (2). Madi Wolfbauer has been heating up for the Falcons as she scored three goals over the two game home stand. Wolfbauer talked about where her confidence is at right now for the Falcons.
“Our team scored today, we scored five really great goals, so confidence right now is really high after that kind of performance,” she said.
All four of the Falcons wins this season have been shutouts, but the offensive performance hadn’t lived up to expectation though the first five games according to head coach Jimmy Walker. Walker talked about the offensive onslaught from the Falcons following a 5-0 win.
“A performance of that nature feels really good, our finishing was good today. It started slow in the first half, we talked about it at halftime, and then we came out ready to go in the second half,” he said.
Next up for Bowling Green will be a trip to Athens, Ohio to take on the Ohio Bobcats for the second time this season. The matchup will take place Sunday, March 28th, with kickoff slated for another 2 p.m. EST start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.