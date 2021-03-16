Bowling Green women’s soccer traveled to Buffalo this past Sunday to face off with the Bulls. The two teams were predicted to be the top two teams for the East Division in the MAC preseason poll.
This was just the third game of the season for the Falcons and it was the second game that they had to deal with inclement weather. Strong winds and snowflakes were present for kickoff at UB Stadium and while the snow was brief, the wind remained strong and constant throughout the course of the game.
The Falcons lit up the scoreboard in the 17th minute courtesy of Jasmijn Dijsselhof, who scored her first Falcon goal.
This goal was countered by Buffalo’s Marcy Barberic in the 36th minute to draw the match back even 1-1.
In the second half, it was all Buffalo as Barberic came out early in the half and scored another goal that would prove to be the match winner as Buffalo defended their home turf winning by a final score of 2-1.
BGSU Head Coach Jimmy Walker talked about how while his team came away with a loss he wasn’t entirely disappointed with their effort.
“The match was pretty even for both teams, we both got opportunities to score and we just needed to do a better job executing on our opportunities, that was the difference,” he said.
Senior captain, Rachel Muller also emphasized this when talking about things the team would use to prepare ahead of their next contest.
“A big thing for use is that we need to do better on finishing our chances, that will be one of our focuses moving forward,” she said.
The Falcons will prepare for a home stretch in their upcoming matches as they will take the pitch at Cochrane Stadium twice this week. On Thursday, they take the pitch at 7 p.m. for a match against Miami (OH), and then on Sunday, the Kent State Golden Flashes with travel into town for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
There will be no general admission to these matches but the games will be available to watch via a livestream on Youtube presented by WBGU-TV.
