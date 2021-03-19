BGSU women’s soccer returned to Cochrane Stadium on Thursday night and defeated Miami 2-0 following a road loss to Buffalo last weekend. The Redhawks travelled into town to serve as the Falcons first opponent of a homestand.
The weather was less than optimal as the Falcons have dealt with inclement weather for three of their four matches this season. The cold and windy combination is no stranger to the Falcons as those were also the conditions for their two road matches against Akron and Buffalo.
It didn’t take the Falcons long to get the ball rolling in the first half as just 10 minutes in, Ruby Linton played a crossing pass to a full stride Kenna White. White’s goal marks her third goal of the season as she continues to chase history trying to be just the third Falcon in history to score double digit goals in consecutive seasons.
The Falcons have tried to further emphasize their finishing opportunities over the past number of weeks, White talked about what will make the difference on those chances.
“This week especially we really changed our mindset, because we have struggled with finishing, so we 100% back into our touches at practice and it paid off tonight,” she said.
After playing into the wind in the first half, the Falcons got to play with the wind in the latter half of the match. They controlled the ball for a large portion of the match including the second half and after a Redhawks foul in the box Madi Wolfbauer scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute of the match.
This signified Wolfbauer’s first goal as a Falcon after transferring in from Illinois. Wolfbauer talked about what her first Bowling Green goal meant to her.
“I felt lucky to get an opportunity at a penalty kick, I wanted to score for my team and it meant a lot to be able to execute,” she said.
After the Bowling Green win and a Buffalo loss later in the evening, the Falcons reclaimed the top spot in the MAC East Division.
Bowling Green now looks forward to Sunday when Kent State will come into town, with what looks to be a promising forecast with warm temperatures and a sunny spring afternoon. Head Coach Jimmy Walker talked about the excitement of playing in better weather.
“I’m hoping the forecast holds up, it would be really nice to get a good day out there and get another opportunity to be out there and enjoy Cochrane,” he said.
The Sunday match against the Golden Flashes will serve as the Falcons senior day match with all of the seniors being honored before the game. No outside fans will be admitted into the match, but streaming of the event will take place on Youtube presented by WBGU-TV. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. EST.
