Bowling Green women’s soccer traveled to Akron and defeated the Zips 3-0 on Thursday as the quest to another MAC title began. The match took place under the lights at FirstEnergy Stadium with snow in the air for the opening kickoff.
The game winning goal would be the first goal of the night in the 43rd minute coming from junior, center forward, Lynsey Spotts. Sports has a history of success against Akron as she also scored the game winning goal against the Zips last season.
After the game Spotts talked about the importance of playing as a team.
“It’s not about the game winning goal as much as it is about playing as a team and getting a win, we know that each win gets us closer to the MAC Championship and that's the goal that we really want,” she said.
In the second half the Falcons extended their lead to 3-0 with goals from Kennedy White and the first career collegiate goal from freshman Lacee Bethea. This would be the final from FirstEnergy with the Falcons defeating the Zips by a 3-0 tally.
Bethea talked about how nice it felt not only to score her first collegiate goal, but also being back in live competition.
“I missed out on my senior year in high school, so just to be here it’s been a long journey, it feels so amazing to be back out on the field. The past year has been a perfect example of not being able to take anything for granted,” she said.
The win over Akron also marked head coach Jimmy Walker’s first win at the helm of the Falcons. He talked about what the first win meant to him as well as what he saw from the team during their opening match.
“I think it’s a good start, I was really pleased with the shutout and we looked really good defensively. We scored three goals and had opportunities for even more than that,” Walker said.
Walker also emphasized the importance of the Falcons depth, as two of the goal scorers in the win came off the bench.
“The players that came in off the bench today and had goals and assists have contributed, we’re constantly putting fresh legs into the game and those bench players have very similar skill sets to the players that start the game,” he said.
Next up for the Falcons will be a home match on Sunday vs. the Ohio Bobcats (0-1). Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium, no fans will be permitted into the match but the game will be live streamed by WBGU-TV.
