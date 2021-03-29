Bowling Green women’s soccer defeated Ohio 3-0 in Athens ton Sunday afternoon. The Falcons would be without one of their senior captains as Nikki Cox was unavailable to play and did not travel with the team.
There would be a game within the game as the Bobcats and the Falcons would both have to battle through fierce wind at Chessa Stadium.
The Falcons took control of the game early picking up where they left off after beating Kent State 5-0 last Sunday. Katie Cox scored the game-winning goal just under nine minutes into the match. Cox also scored the game winning goal against Kent State last week. Cox talked about her momentum after scoring in two consecutive contests.
“It’s a nice confidence booster, it’s all about hitting the right spots at the right time, fortunately I’ve been able to do that and hopefully I can get a few more,” she said.
Bowling Green continued their scoring onslaught as Madi Wolfbauer would score twice marking her fourth and fifth goals of the season. This would lead to a final score of 3-0 as the Falcons completed their season sweep of the Bobcats. Head Coach Jimmy Walker talked about his team's performance.
“Really solid performance, a lot of professionalism in the approach up to today’s game, it showed on the field as they executed and we were able to come away with another win,” he said.
Sitting at a record of 5-1 on the season, all of Bowling Green’s victories have been shutouts including the last three games in which they have outscored opponents 10-0.
Next up for the Falcons will be a two game home stand in which they will attempt to earn the season sweep versus Akron and then redeem their only loss to Buffalo.
Kickoff times for the two games are as followed:
Thursday, April 1 vs. Akron, 7:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, April 4, vs. Buffalo, 1:00 p.m. EST
These games will be available for live stream courtesy of WBGU-TV on Youtube.
