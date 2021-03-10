BGSU women’s soccer took the home pitch on Sunday for the first time since the 2019 MAC Championship, 484 days ago. The Falcons defeated Ohio 1-0 in extra time to move to 2-0 on the season.
In the first half both teams played back and forth in a constant battle for possession with neither team gaining a major advantage. Then in the second half the Falcons came out firing mounting strong attacks on offense. However, a strong back line combination of Olivia Sensky and Paige Knorr allowed Ohio to keep the Falcons off the board.
This meant that the Falcons first home match of the second would be decided in overtime. The Falcons came out on attack once again just as they had done in the second half.
In the 94th minute of the match the hard work finally paid off for the Falcons as Alexis Miller played in a corner that found the head of Kenna White for a set piece golden goal. Miller is one of a few players for the Falcons that take corner kicks and for a majority of the day it had been Ruby Linton filling those duties. Coach Walker talked about Miller stepping up in the big moment.
“It was really nice to see, when you watch her in practice she’s consistently delivering good balls so it wasn’t a surprise to see her step up in a situation like that,” he said.
It was a match that the Falcons dominated tallying 22 shots, eight of those being shots on goal, but they struggled to finish on opportunities in front of the net. Walker also talked about struggling with opportunities while giving credit to the Bobcats.
“Credit to Ohio, they came in with a good plan and they made it difficult for us and then when we did have the chances we weren’t as sharp as we can be,” he said.
Kenna White’s overtime goal marked her second of the season and she talked about what she saw on the final play.
“Originally there was no one lined up in the back which is strange since Madi (Wolfbauer) and I are the two tallest people on the team. Then when there was only one defender on us we knew we had to make it happen and Miller played in a good ball and I was able to put it in,” she said.
Next up for the Falcons they will head to Buffalo on Sunday in a battle of the predicted top two teams in the East Division. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. EST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.