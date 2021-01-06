BGSU women's basketball won their fourth game in row on Wednesday afternoon as they defeated Western Michigan 73-48.
With the win their record now stands at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the MAC. Western Michigan fell to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the MAC with the loss.
Turnovers was the name of the game here as while the Falcons didn’t play particularly well in the first half, Western Michigan turned the ball over 17 times compared to just eight times for the Falcons.
This led to a 29-21 lead for the Falcons headed into halftime despite their leading scorer Lexi Fleming going 0-for-7 and scoring zero points in the first half.
Fleming would get in going in the second half however and so would the Falcons as she would end with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists on 6 of 15 shooting from the field. She tied for the game’s leading scorer on the day with BGSU junior Kadie Hempfling and Western Michigan redshirt senior Reilly Jacobson.
Overall on the day the Falcons would outshoot the Broncos 42% to 34% from the field and 40% to 21% from beyond the arc.
On the boards for the Falcons Hempfling and freshman guard Kenzie Lewis led the Falcons with eight. Freshman Nyla Hampton had a game high seven assists. No one for the Broncos had more than one assist and they finished with just four total assists on the day.
Up next for the Falcons will be a home contest with Northern Illinois on Saturday at 12 p.m. The Huskies come into the contest 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MAC on the season.
