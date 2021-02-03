BGSU women’s basketball held a 17-point halftime lead but let it slip away to fall 79-78 to Northern Illinois Wednesday night at the NIU Convocation Center.
The Falcon’s record falls to 13-4 overall and 9-3 in the MAC. Northern Illinois improves to 9-6 overall and 7-3 in the MAC. With the loss the Falcons have now been swept by the Huskies on the season.
The Falcons jumped out to an early 9-2 lead within the first five minutes. The Falcons were 3 of 4 from behind the arc early to start.
The lead continued to build for the Falcons as they lead the Huskies ending the first quarter with a score of 25-7. The Falcons shot 69.2% from the field and 66.7% behind the arc.
At halftime the Falcons had a commanding 42-25 lead. The Falcons were led by Olivia Trice with nine points at the break.
In the third quarter, the Huskies made a run of their own outscoring the Falcons 27-15 in the third quarter. The Huskies raised their field goal percentage up to 45.9% while the Falcons field goal percentage fell to 45.9%.
The Huskies continued to mount their comeback as the lead kept shrinking.
Bowling Green finished shooting 43.1% from the field and 48.5% from three while the Huskies shot 50.9% from the field and 36.4% from three.
Leading the way for the Falcons was Lexi Fleming with 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists as the Falcons fell short.
Next for the Falcons is a home contest vs Ohio on Saturday. Tip is set for noon and can be seen on ESPN+.
