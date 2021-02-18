BGSU women’s basketball defeated Central Michigan 76-67 on Wednesday night at the Stroh Center.
The Falcons record improves to 16-4 overall and 12-3 in the MAC. Central Michigan’s record falls to 13-7 overall and 11-5 in the MAC.
The game started out even as both teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter. The Falcons were tied as the first quarter closed.
The game continued to be back and forth as the lead changed throughout the second quarter.
At halftime the Chippewas led the Falcons 38-34. The game was competitive as the Chippewas were shooting 56.7% from the field and 37.5% from three. Meanwhile the Falcons were shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.3% from three.
In the third quarter, the Falcons began to mount their lead. The Falcons outscored the Chippewas 24-14 in the third as the quarter ended 58-52.
In the fourth, the Falcons continued to keep their foot on the gas.
“We just had so many different kids step up,” BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick said. “They made a good run in the third and I thought we fought back and I loved our push to finish the third quarter. I liked our toughness and our effort to finish the basketball game as well. Central Michigan is a really good basketball team, so I was proud of our 40-minute effort.”
Leading the way for the Falcons was Lexi Fleming with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Falcons came out on top.
Next for the Falcons is an away contest as they will go for the vs Ohio on Wednesday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.
