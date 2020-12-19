Bowling Green women’s basketball defeated Morehead State 76-61 on Saturday afternoon to move to 5-1 on the season.
The Falcons were once again led by their freshman Lexi Flemming who had a game high 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field. She was 2 of 5 from three as well.
Just behind her, four other players were able to find themselves in double figures as junior Kadie Hempfling had 13, sophomore Elissa Brett and freshman Nyla Hampton had 11 and senior Angela Perry had 10.
Hempfling was also able to notch a double-double on the day as well bringing in a team high 11 rebounds. Hampton led the game in assists with four.
As a team, neither side shot the ball well as the Falcons shot 40% from the field while Morehead State shot just 32%. The Falcons shot much worse from deep than the Eagles as well shooting 29% to their 44% but the Falcons also took 23 more shots from beyond the arc than the Eagles.
Sophomore Ariel Kirkwood led Morehead State with 17 points and a game high 16 rebounds getting herself a double-double. Fellow sophomore Gabby Crawford was also able to notch a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds of her own.
With the loss the Eagles fall to 1-5 on the season.
Next up for Bowling Green will be a home contest with Miami on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.
