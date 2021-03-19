The BGSU Women’s Basketball team fell to Creighton 72-65 in the first round of the WNIT Friday afternoon.
This was the first time the Falcons were in national postseason play since 2014, where the Falcons made it to the Quarterfinals of the WNIT.
Junior guard Kadie Hempfling lead the Falcons with an all-around game as she scored a game high with 22 points and also finished with seven rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks.
"I thought she (Hempfling) was really good. She created, she scored, I thought she found a good way of scoring in different ways. She rebounded the ball. We asked her to do a lot and I thought she did a lot,” BGSU Head Coach Robyn Fralick said.
Freshman guard, Nyla Hampton almost doubled her season scoring average (8.6ppg) as she finished with 15 points on an efficient 7/11 shooting.
At the start of the game we saw a back and forth game as the Falcons found themselves with a 19-14 lead after the first. In the quarter, BG forced nine Bluejay turnovers.
In the second, BG would continue turning Creighton over as they had a 17-3 lead in points off turnovers. Despite this, Creighton fought back to gain a 34-33 lead at half.
At the start of the third quarter Creighton opened on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 45-36. The Falcons string a couple stops to cut it to four and that was the difference after the third.
The fourth was more of the same as Creighton saw their lead extend to 11 with just over four minutes left. BG was able to cut the lead to five, but it wasn’t enough as Creighton pulled away with the victory.
“I actually thought we got good shot a number of times. Not every time but enough, and you got to make some of them because we defended well enough midway through the third … the middle of the third through the middle of the fourth, we defended well enough,” Fralick said.
The Falcons will be back in action tomorrow against Dayton in the consolation bracket. Tip time is scheduled for 12 p.m. Even though the first result ended in a loss, Fralick knows a postseason tournament is a big experience moment for her young team.
“I always say you can’t teach experience. I don’t care what grade you’re in you can’t teach the experience. Every single player on our team whether it is a freshman or a fifth-year senior, has not played in the postseason. So it is a great experience and a great eye opener,” Fralick said.
