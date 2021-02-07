BGSU women’s basketball became the first MAC team to 10 conference wins on Saturday after defeating Ohio 69-53.
The win was propelled by a career scoring day from Elissa Brett after recording a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Falcons continue to push towards the top spot in the conference as they find themselves behind only the Golden Flashes of Kent State who have numerous games to make up as a result of COVID-19 implications earlier this season. The Falcons conference record currently sits at 10-3.
Before the game tipped off Bowling Green already held an advantage as all 15 players were available to play, while Ohio could only dress nine players having multiple members of the roster battling injury problems. The biggest of those being Erica Johnson, whom when playing averages nearly 20 points per game.
Once the game started, it was a slow start with only two field goals in the first four minutes from Lexi Fleming and Kadie Hempfling. This was the beginning of the three point barrage in the first quarter that accounted for 12 of 17 points for the Falcons.
Late in the first quarter, the Bobcats point guard CeCe Hooks fell hard to the floor after a collision. She remained out of the contest until late in the second quarter but was able to return to the floor.
During her absence Madi Mace and Caitlyn Kroll stepped up their scoring and would end up accounting for half of the Bobcats points after the contest.
The second quarter was more of the same as the Falcons were able to outpace the Bobcats and lead the scoring 20-16. This put their lead at nine points headed in the halftime break.
Coming out of the break the Falcons exploded with their highest scoring quarter of the game. This quarter being led by Brett with nine points along with contributions from five other players.
In the fourth, Ohio was able to outscore Bowling Green but it proved to be too little too late as the Falcons would come away with a 16-point victory.
After the game, BGSU head coach Fralick talked about how proud she was of the defensive performance from the Falcons.
“Ohio is a prolific offensive team and I love how as a unit we maintained our defensive presence throughout the entire game,” Fralick said.
Fralick also talked about how the Falcons have been focusing on maintaining their defensive prowess while also taking less risks.
Next for BGSU will be a trip across the state to Kent, Ohio on Wednesday to take on Kent State as the continue to pursue the No. 1 seed for the MAC tournament. Tip is set for 6 p.m. EST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.