BGSU women’s basketball dominated the whole way to defeat Miami 87-62 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons are now riding a three-game winning streak and move to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the MAC for the season. Miami falls to 1-12 overall and 0-9 in the MAC.
It was a slaughter by the Falcons from the jump as they immediately got out to a 9-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game. This thanks to a three from sophomore Elissa Brett and two more from junior Kadie Hempfling.
The RedHawks would fight back with two baskets to make the score 9-4, but the remaining six minutes would be a nightmare for them. The Falcons would go on a 13-0 run to end the quarter and lead 22-4.
The second quarter wouldn’t get any better as the Falcons would continue to stretch their lead. BGSU shot a scorching hot 69% in the second half, more than double the 29% shot by Miami. This would lead to an astounding 46-14 lead at halftime.
Hempfling would lead the Falcons with 12 points at the break.
The third quarter would be much of the same as the Falcons would continue to push their lead even further. After the third period buzzer sounded, the Falcons would hold a 42 point lead.
As expected, Falcon’s head coach Robyn Fralick would use the fourth quarter to give her key players some rest and empty the bench. Every player on the Bowling Green roster saw action in the afternoon and every player except one was able to find the bottom of the net at least once.
Leading the way for the Falcons was Hemfling who had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. This would be the fourth time this season that freshman Lexi Fleming wasn’t the leading scorer for the team, but she wasn’t far behind as she finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Despite the large scoring output only one other player would notch double digits for the Falcons and it would be Brett with 10 points. The passing was on point for the Falcons in this one as well as nine players would get an assist on the day and seven of them would get at least two.
Overall for the game the Falcons would shoot 54% from the field and 50% from three. The RedHawks would shoot just 34% from the field and 18% from three.
Next up for the Falcons is a home contest with Western Michigan on Wednesday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN3.
