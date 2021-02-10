BGSU women’s basketball defeated Kent State 80-79 on Wednesday night at the M.A.C. Center in Kent.
The Falcons record improves to 15-4 overall and 11-3 in the MAC. Kent State’s record falls to 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the MAC.
The game started out even as both teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter. The Falcons led by four at the end of the quarter.
The game continued to be back and forth as the lead changed throughout the second quarter.
At halftime the Golden Flashes led the Falcons 33-32. The rest of the game continued to be close.
In the third quarter, the Golden Flashes created a small lead for themselves as the quarter came to close. They led 54-49 as the teams would look to battle in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons looked to comeback and defeat the Golden Flashes.
In the fourth, the Falcons started their comeback as Claire Glowniak scored early in the fourth. The Falcons overcame a five-point deficit and tied the game up as the fourth quarter came to an end.
In overtime, both teams went back and forth defensive stops proved key as both teams scored under 10 points each. Angela Perry made a lay-up with two seconds left to give the Falcons the lift over the Flashes.
HUGE overtime victory by @BGSUwbb at MAC leading Kent State. Here is the game winning putback by Angela Perry to give the Falcons the edge.BGSU is now 11-3 in the MAC. Kent State 6-2. pic.twitter.com/adloP0c3NU— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) February 11, 2021
Leading the way for the Falcons was Lexi Fleming with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists as the Falcons came out on top.
Next for the Falcons is a home contest vs Central Michigan on Wednesday. Tip is set for 7pm and can be seen on ESPN+.
