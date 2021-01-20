Bowling Green women’s basketball was victorious over Akron by a score of 66-57 Wednesday night at the Stroh Center.
With the win, The Falcons move to 10-3 on the season and 6-2 in the MAC. Akron falls to 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the MAC with the loss.
The win has the Falcons on a two-game winning streak after beating Toledo on Saturday, and keeps the Falcons on pace with Buffalo and Kent State at the top of the MAC standings.
“Any win in this league is a good win,” BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick said. “I’m proud of our team’s ability to find a way to win, and I’m also excited because I know we are going to keep getting better.”
The Falcons had four players hit the double-digit mark in points, with Elissa Brett and Madisen Parker both leading the charge with 13 points each.
“Madisen Parker was really critical for us tonight, especially in that first half … And Elissa Brett did a great job with hustle plays and finishing critical possessions” Fralick said.
Junior forward Kadie Hempfling finished the game with three assists and five total rebounds, moving her to 300 career assists and 500 career rebounds. She is just the second player in program history to achieve eclipse both thresholds together. The other being Kate Achter, a player from the mid-2000’s that was a big part of the program’s historic Sweet 16 run in 2007.
The Falcons would enter halftime with a 38-25 lead, off the back of a strong first half from Parker.
Akron would outscore the Falcons in the final two frames, but Bowling Green was able to hold onto the lead they built in the first quarter.
The Zips only had one player in Molly Neitzel eclipse double-digit points with 12. Gabrielle Brown-Mitchell and Emma Tecca both fell just short, both scoring nine points.
Kenzie Lewis would finish the game with 10 rebounds for the Falcons and was the only player to hit double-digit rebounds on the night.
Even though the Zips outscored the Falcons in the second half, the Falcons were able to ride a large first quarter lead to another win.
Bowling Green will hit the court again on Saturday, as they travel to Oxford, Ohio to take on the Miami Redhawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.