Robyn Fralick cuts down nets 3-4-2021

BGSU women's basketball Head Coach Robyn Fralick cuts down the nets after their 82-65 win over Kent State at the Stroh Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. 

 Photo by Mallory Hiser

BGSU defeated Kent State 82-65 on Wednesday night at the Stroh Center. The win marked the first time they were at home since their away win over Akron on Saturday when they clinched a regular season title. 

As a result, the nets were brought down.

“I told them in the locker room after that you only get to cut down the nets if you earn it because that is a reflection of work over time, consistency over a season. I am just so proud of them, every single person in the huddle has an unbelievable story that has gone in to our team,” Fralick said.

The Falcons record improves to 18-4 overall and 14-3 in the MAC.  Kent State’s record falls to   10-8 overall and 9-6 in the MAC.

“I thought it was a great team win. I looked at the stat sheet at the end and I just saw so many different people scoring, rebounding, creating. So I’m really proud of that. I thought our bench tonight was outstanding, “ Head Coach Robyn Fralick said.

The game started out close as both teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter.  The Falcons led by five at the end of the quarter.  

The game continued to be back and forth as the lead changed throughout the second quarter. 

At halftime the Falcons led the Golden Flashes 43-34.  The rest of the game continued to be close.

At half, the Falcons shot 53.8% from the field and 62.5% from three.  The Golden Flashes shot 37.5% from the field and 33.3% from three.  Leading the way for the Falcons was Elissa Brett with 11 points.

In the third quarter, the Falcons’ lead began to grow.   They outscored the Golden Flashes 22-19 and looked to close it out in the fourth quarter. 

In the fourth, the Falcons closed it out winning their fifth straight, outscoring the Golden Flashes. Leading the way for the Falcons was Elissa Brett with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Falcons came out on top.  

The Falcons shot 54.7% from the field and 56.5% from three for the game while the Golden Flashes shot 36.7% from the field and 35.7% from three.

The Falcons have already clinched the MAC title and look to continue their win streak in their final regular season and home game against Buffalo on Saturday.

Tip is set for 2 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+. After that contest the Falcons will gear up for the MAC tournament next Wednesday where they will be the No. 1 seed.

“This team has stayed really focused and I expect that from them going forward. But they earned that tonight, cutting down nets at home and in front of their families,” Fralick said. “In the world of coaching those are the moments that you cherish forever.”

