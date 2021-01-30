Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lucas, Crawford, Hancock, Ottawa, Wood, Sandusky, Seneca and Wyandot counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&