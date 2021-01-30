BGSU women’s basketball earned their first sweep over Toledo since the 2008-2009 season Saturday afternoon in a 76-59 victory over the Rockets.
The win moves the Falcons to 13-3 overall on the season and 9-2 in the MAC with the win. Toledo falls to 8-7 overall and 4-7 in the MAC with the loss.
“To beat our rivals feels awesome. I have a lot of respect for Toledo, I have a lot of respect for coach Cullop. So I was proud. I felt like we got better as the game went on and I was really proud of how many kids stepped up and impacted the game.”
The Falcons attacked the low post early and often throughout the entirety of the game. They were largely unsuccessful in the first quarter however, as Angela Perry would go 0-for-3 in her first few minutes. Claire Glowniak would come on and make her first attempt, then miss her next two from right in front of the basket.
Combined the two would go 1 of 6 from the field in the first quarter. Overall the Falcons shot 28% from the field in the quarter. Toledo shot 33%.
Thanks to some sharp shooting though by Lexi Fleming who led all scorers with seven points and Elissa Brett, who had five points, the Falcons were able to go into the second quarter down just 15-14.
BGSU would find their shooting form in the second quarter as Kadie Hempfling and Brett would each hit threes, followed by a nice bucket on the inside from Perry. This would spur the Falcons onto a 14-4 run to start the quarter and give them a 28-19 lead with 4:42 left in the half.
The lead would only continue to grow in the back half of the quarter as both Glowniak and Perry would find their shooting form in the paint. The good fourth quarter would be capped off by a Nyla Hampton steal to push the BGSU lead to 38-24 heading into halftime.
Hampton would do it all in the half as she would have six points, and lead the Falcons with two assists as well as four steals.
Brett would lead everyone in the scoring department with 10 points. Kenzie Lewis would lead all rebounders with six.
Toledo would fight back immediately at the start of the second half, going on a 5-0 run and cutting the BGSU lead back down to single digits.
That would be the last time however that Toledo would have any shred of hope of taking this game away from the Falcons.
Fleming fought back with two nice driving layups to push the lead back to 12. From here the Falcons would stretch their lead to 59-38 at the end of the third quarter.
The second half was the Angela Perry show as the senior center constantly found herself underneath the basket with a mismatch against a young and undersized Toledo team.
She would finish with 18 points in the game, going 9 of 15 after starting off the game 0-for-3. Senior forward Claire Glowniak would also finish with eight points.
Fralick talked about how nice it was to see the seniors on the team have such an impact against their rival.
“They’ve earned that. I mean I’ve talked about this before but our seniors who have stuck with us and through a lot of challenging times, I mean a lot of highs and lows. They’ve stuck it out and accepted whatever role we needed them to play,” she said. “They are elite teammates and the reality is with us having so many kids that are impacting the game, a big part of it is because our older kids have embraced them, have supported them, have encouraged them.”
The Falcons were active on defense once again in this one as well. They came away with 11 steals in the game, five of which came from Hampton. They also convincingly won the turnover battle only giving the ball up eight times and forcing 21 turnovers from the Rockets.
Increased ball pressure has been one of the prevailing themes for the team this season and it is a big reason why the Falcons have been so successful.
“We’ve been building our culture for the last couple of years and we finally started putting all of the pieces together. A lot of ball pressure has definitely been one of those important pieces for us,” Perry said.
For Perry specifically it was a rough first quarter for her, but that didn’t rattle her as the game continued on.
“It is one of those things that you kind of learn that as you play more, your shots will fall if you keep shooting them so just make sure that you are taking the right ones and it will happen,” she said.
Fleming and Brett would both finish the game with 13 points. Lewis would lead the Falcons in rebounding with 10 and Brett would finish second with seven. Hempfling, Lewis and Hampton would all lead the Falcons with three assists.
Next up BGSU will travel to Dekalb, Illinois on Wednesday to try and avenge their Jan. 9 loss to Northern Illinois. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST.
“We know that the MAC is really good and the next team that you play every night in this league is really good. So we’ll enjoy this and I’m proud of them and we knew that Toledo was a good team coming in. But come tomorrow it will be about getting ready for our next game on Wednesday.
