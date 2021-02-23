BGSU women’s soccer looks toward the start of the season after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Jimmy Walker is excited as the layoff comes to an end.
“It feels awesome to be preparing for games and a season again. We are at a point where we have games scheduled every week now and the excitement that leads into the buildup to games cannot be replicated with practices. We got to play our local rivals Toledo last week and it was awesome to get back on a bus and travel to play again. It's amazing how many things you take for granted when you are not playing games,” he said.
The new season has plenty of new challenges, but BGSU is ready.
“I think it's the regular conversations of using this time to get better to prepare for the season. I’m a big believer that we cannot feel sorry for ourselves and we have to get on with things. With this being such a unique year, I'm convinced that the team that overcomes adversity the quickest will be the team that will be the most successful. Everyone is dealing with COVID ... it is a matter of who can deal with it the best and make the most out of our situations,” Walker said.
While the coach is ready to play, so is senior midfielder, Sophia Barnes.
“It is truly an incredible and humbling feeling to be playing again after such a long layoff. My team and I have been working day in and day out to be ready to play whenever we get a chance. With COVID, we have learned to appreciate every minute we get to be together and playing soccer. We are thankful for a staff that has been very understanding and straightforward in this entire process,” she said.
The extended break caused changes in routine for the team including workouts, but Barnes was proactive about the situation.
“Our team and I were dedicated to our fitness throughout this extended break. Although we were uncertain when our next game would be or if we would be playing at all, each player still did the work. Personally, I was able to train with a small group of girls at home while also running and lifting at the gym every day. On days I wasn't on the treadmill, I preferred to do HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workouts and yoga to stay active.” she said.
As returning MAC champions, the Falcons look to repeat with their eyes on the prize knowing the challenges ahead.
“We need to continue to stick together and work hard for one another. Without each other we cannot be successful. It is going to take our entire squad to grind day in and day out to get back to the same heights as the previous two years. Effort, attitude and mental toughness will be a huge part of our season this year,” Walker said.
The Falcons will start their regular season on March 4 in an away matchup with the University of Akron.
