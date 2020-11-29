Weather Alert

...A WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE REGION EARLY THIS WEEK... .LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK NORTHEAST ACROSS THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS TO THE EASTERN GREAT LAKES ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY. RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA EARLY MONDAY MORNING, TRANSITIONING TO SNOW FROM WEST TO EAST MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT. HEAVY SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY FOR THE PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SNOWBELTS WHERE GREATER THAN 8 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. GUSTY WINDS OF UP TO 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE AS WELL. SNOW WILL DIMINISH FROM WEST TO EAST TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW MONDAY MORNING ALONG THE I-75 CORRIDOR AND CONTINUE TO EXPAND EAST THROUGH THE MORNING. GUSTY WINDS OF UP TO 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE. SNOW WILL DIMINISH FROM WEST TO EAST DURING THE DAY TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&