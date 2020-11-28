In Head Coach Robyn Fralick’s third year with the program, Bowling Green Women’s Basketball is looking to return to the powerhouse program they once were.
In her first season, the team went 9-21 overall and 2-16 inside the MAC. Last year, the team went 10-21 overall and 3-15 in the MAC.
While looking at those records, it doesn’t seem like any improvement was made from year one to two. The Falcons were in more games last year than they were two years ago and are looking to turn some of those close losses into wins heading into this season.
To help them do that, Fralick’s squad will have to lean on a lot of players, including those that didn’t make too much of an impact last season.
Here are some of the players that I think can break out this season for the Falcons.
Molly Dever – Redshirt Sophomore, Guard/Forward
Dever missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury. In her true freshman season from 2018-19, she played in 29 of 30 games and started in one contest. The core of this BGSU women’s team is young, with only five of the 15 members being upperclassmen.
Dever had a significant role in her first season as a Falcon, playing in almost every game. Expect to see Dever make an immediate impact defensively in her third season with the team.
Elissa Brett – Sophomore, Guard
Brett played in all but one contest for the Falcons during the 2019-20 season, becoming a starter in the final 11 contests, as a freshman. She finished fifth in scoring, second in rebounding and fourth in assists. Brett is slated to become the next star player of this squad, and she is set up to do so going into her second season as a Falcon.
The Falcons look to make a huge step forward, with Brett being one of the players to take the largest leap forward and lead that charge.
Olivia Trice – Sophomore, Guard
In 2019, Trice came off the bench as a freshman for the Falcons for 30 of 31 games. Trice is another candidate looking for a huge breakout campaign in 2020-21 to help the Falcons take a jump forward in the MAC. Trice hit a season high of 17 points against Ohio University, and hit double digit points three times last season.
She will be looking to become more consistent for the Falcons and become a leader to follow in the steps of Glowniak, Hempfling and Parker.
