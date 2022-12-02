BGSU Volleyball's Season Ends in Lexington in First Round Loss to Hilltoppers in NCAA Tournament

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 5 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Maumee Bay to Vermilion OH. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have risen above the critical mark for safe navigation this afternoon, but may continue to slosh and briefly dip at times through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&