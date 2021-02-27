Friday was another slug fest.
BGSU volleyball beat Kent State on the road in five sets. These teams played five sets yesterday as well.
The Falcons are now 11-0 on the season and create more distance between them and second place Kent State, who are now 8-3.
Unlike yesterday, the Falcons had the offense going. They would have 77 team kills in the match compared to the 52 kills from the Golden Flashes.
Sophomore Petra Indrova led the team in kills with 20. She recorded a double-double, getting 15 digs in the game as well.
Senior Katie Kidwell had a season high 17 kills this match. Senior Jacqueline Askin and freshman Katrin Trebichavska both had double digit kills, with 14 and 15 respectively.
The Falcons started off the first set on a 7-1 run. The run included three kills and a block assist from Indrova.
Kent State managed to hang around and eventually went on a 5-0 run to claim a 14-13 lead.
Both teams struggled to get their serves over the net. The Falcons had two service errors in the set while the Golden Flashes had three service errors.
BGSU went on a 5-0 run to get to a 23-16 lead. Kidwell led the team in kills in the set with five kills. She also led the team in block assists in the set with 2.
Kidwell had the last three kills for the team and gave BGSU the 25-18 set win.
It was a rollercoaster of a set in the second.
After each team traded points, Kent State went on a 7-1 run to get the early 10-4 lead.
BGSU hung around and went on a 6-1 run to tie the game up at 13.
Each team traded points again in the middle of the set. The Golden Flashes broke the set open with a 5-0 run to get the 21-17 lead.
The Falcons did not give up and went on another 6-1 run to get the 23-22 lead.
Indrova and Kidwell continued to carry the offense in the second set with nine kills combined. They would have 18 of the 32 team kills through two sets.
Kent State got hot at the right time and closed the set on a 3-0 run to get the 25-23 set win and tie the match up at one set a piece.
The third set started with a BGSU run. They opened the set on a 9-3 run with two total blocks.
Kent State took a timeout to stop the run. The Golden Flashes then went on a 3-0 run after the timeout to stay in the game.
To take the lead, Kent State went on an 8-2 run. Towards the end of the set, the Golden Flashes had a 20-18 lead.
Trebichavska led the team in kills in this set with seven kills. As a team, the Falcons had the edge in kills 15-11.
However, BGSU also led in attacking errors 11-6.
This would prove to be too much to overcome as the Golden Flashes won the set 25-23 again to take the 2-1 match lead.
The fourth set started off competitive. It took a while before any team could make a run.
BGSU struck first with a 7-2 run to gain the 19-12 lead. From there, it was all Falcons.
BGSU had 19 kills in the set while Kent State had 11. Four Falcons would rack up four or more kills on the set.
In the third set, the Falcons hit 8%. In the fourth set, the Falcons hit 43.6%.
BGSU finished strong and took the set 25-15 forcing a fifth set.
The momentum from the fourth set carried over into the fifth. BGSU opened the set with a 5-1 run to force a Kent State timeout.
The Golden Flashes did not flinch. They would eventually go on a 3-0 run to get within 2 points of the Falcons.
To stop the Kent State momentum, BGSU called a timeout while up 12-11 with Kent State serving the ball.
Kent State would have the serve down 13-12. They would commit a service error and give BGSU the serve for the match point.
The Falcons ended the game with an error by the Golden Flashes. It would be a 15-12 win for BGSU.
The Falcons will go back on the road as they will travel to Mount Pleasant to take on Central Michigan. The first game will be on Thursday at 4 p.m. EST
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.