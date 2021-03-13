Bowling Green volleyball sweeps Eastern Michigan to match the best start in BGSU athletics history. They match the 1964 men’s tennis team that started 15-0. The Falcons also clinch a spot in the MAC tournament with the win.
The Falcons won this game with ease. They had 53 kills in the match compared to the 36 kills by the Eagles.
BGSU hit for 33.3% in the match. EMU was held to 18.8% hitting during the match.
Junior Katelyn Meyer led the team with 17 kills this match. Sophomore Petra Indrova would also reach double figures with 14 kills. Indrova had another double-double with 11 digs.
Senior Katie Kidwell patrolled the front of the net. She had a team leading three block assists.
The game started out like yesterday’s game. BGSU looked like they were a tick off. EMU would have a small lead through the first half of the set.
While the kills were not coming BGSU’s way early, their service game kept them in the game. The Falcons had two early service aces. The Eagles helped the Falcons out with two service errors.
Down by two, the Falcons began to find their footing. Meyer led the way with eight kills in the set. As a team, BGSU had 17 kills. They had a hitting percentage of 34.1%.
The defense stepped up and limited the Eagles. They would hit for 18.4%.
BGSU ended the first set on a 15-2 run. The Falcons won the set 25-14 to gain an early match lead.
The action would start early in the second set. EMU went on a 5-0 run to gain a 8-4 lead.
BGSU started to claw back immediately, but couldn’t gain a lead right away.
When the set was tied at 14, the Falcons went on an 8-2 run. The offense continued to overwhelm the Eagles’ defense.
As a team, the Falcons had 18 kills in the set. Indrova led the way this time with six kills.
EMU would make a run late in the set to try and steal the set.
The Falcons held strong and took care of business. They won the set 25-20. Once again, BGSU would be looking for the sweep in the third set.
BGSU looked determined to get the sweep. They jumped out to a 6-2 lead.
The Eagles would claw back to be within striking distance of the Falcons. BGSU would go on another run, and EMU would respond again.
The third time would be the charm as BGSU went on a 7-2 run to gain a 20-12 lead. EMU would not be able to recover from that deficit.
Meyer led the way again with six kills. The team again would reach 18 kills in the set.
The Falcons’ defense made life hard for the Eagles. EMU hit for 10.3% and only had 10 kills. BGSU had two total blocks.
The Falcons completed the sweep with a 25-16 set win. This would be back-to-back sweeps for the Falcons.
BGSU will have a short turn around as they travel to take on Toledo on Tuesday. The match will start at 5 p.m. EST.
