Bowling Green volleyball responded to the last match’s loss to Toledo with a 3-0 sweep at Buffalo. They are now 19-1 with a chance to reach 20 wins in this shortened season.
Buffalo came into the match winning three out of their last five games. BGSU blitzed Buffalo on their own home court.
The Falcons had 53 kills in the match. The Bulls only had 33. BGSU hit for 46.9% in the match, a season high for the team.
The offensive big three for the Falcons all had double digit kills. Junior Kayelyn Meyer and sophomore Petra Indrova tied for the team lead with 12 kills. Senior Jacqueline Askin was second with 11.
Askin was the more efficient between the three with a hitting percentage of 57.9%.
In the first set, Meyer reached 1,000 career kills.
The serving game also helped BGSU. While they did have eight service errors, the Falcons had the edge in service aces 6-2.
Both teams played to feel each other out in the first set. BGSU struck first with a 4-1 run with the score tied at nine.
Heading into the media timeout, the Falcons were up 15-11. BGSU had 12 kills through the first 15 points.
From that point on, the Falcons did not let the Bulls come back.
BGSU just out paced Buffalo on offense to win the set. They hit for 60% while the Bulls hit for 29.6%.
Askin and Indrova both led the team with five kills. Indrova also chipped in two service aces in the set.
BGSU rode their offense to a 25-17 set win to gain the early match advantage.
The second set started off similar to the first. Both teams tried to find an edge. Eventually, BGSU went into the media timeout on a 3-0 run.
At one point, the Falcons held a slim 12-11 lead. After that point, BGSU outscored Buffalo 13-4.
The offense continued to excel. They hit for 34.2% and had 16 kills.
Meyer led the team this time with six kills. Askin was just behind her with five in the set.
The defense showed up for the Falcons. They held the Bulls to 12.8% hitting. As a team, BGSU had two total blocks.
BGSU continued their dominance with a 25-15 set win.
The momentum carried for the Falcons. They raced out to a big lead in the third set.
BGSU entered the media timeout on a run again. This time, they were on a 5-0 run to extend their lead 15-6. The Falcons had 11 kills for their first 15 points.
Buffalo could not keep up with BGSU. Despite some small spurts from the Bulls, the Falcons imposed their will on the Bulls.
BGSU finished with 20 kills in the set and a hitting percentage of 51.4%. Buffalo did hit for 31%, but it was not enough.
The Falcons won 25-19 and completed the sweep.
The regular season will end for BGSU tomorrow at Buffalo. The game is slated to start at 2 p.m. EST and be streamed on ESPN +.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.