The BGSU women's track and field team competed against Ball State and Eastern Michigan in the Sid Sink Invitational on Friday afternoon. 

The Falcons had two winners in nine events on the day. First was Ebonie Whitehead who set a personal best in the shotput with a distance of 50-feet-9.5-inches. That distance is good four fourth in the MAC so far this season.

The Falcons had the top three shot-putters in the event as Zaresha Neal finished second and Katie Seyfang finished third. 

The second winner on the day was Jemelia Hunter who won the 200-yard dash with a time of 25.07 seconds. The time ranks second in the MAC so far this season. 

A pdf of the full results from the meet can be found here.

Next up for the track and field team will be the Central Michigan Invitational in Mount Pleasant at 2 p.m. next Saturday.

