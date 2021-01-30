The BGSU women's track and field team competed against Ball State and Eastern Michigan in the Sid Sink Invitational on Friday afternoon.
The Falcons had two winners in nine events on the day. First was Ebonie Whitehead who set a personal best in the shotput with a distance of 50-feet-9.5-inches. That distance is good four fourth in the MAC so far this season.
The Falcons had the top three shot-putters in the event as Zaresha Neal finished second and Katie Seyfang finished third.
The second winner on the day was Jemelia Hunter who won the 200-yard dash with a time of 25.07 seconds. The time ranks second in the MAC so far this season.
A pdf of the full results from the meet can be found here.
Next up for the track and field team will be the Central Michigan Invitational in Mount Pleasant at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.