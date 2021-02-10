Women’s Basketball
The lady Falcons’ impressive win streak came to an end Wednesday night as they dropped a heartbreaker at Northern Illinois as the Huskies (9-6, 7-3) made a fourth quarter comeback and now sit at a tie for third place in the MAC. Lexi Fleming had her struggles from the field, but still somehow scored 22 points and Kadie Hempfling had her best game of the year, knocking down six three-pointers. The Falcons got back on track on Saturday at home against Ohio with a 69-53 win, in which they never trailed. Elissa Brett shouldered much of the load offensively with 21 points while Nyla Hampton notched 14 points and Hempfling had 13. They are back in action on Wednesday night with a home tilt against Central Michigan.
Hockey
It was a tough weekend on the ice for the Falcons, as they dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 6 Minnesota State on the road. They dropped Friday’s contest by 4-0, in which the Falcons actually outshot the Mavericks, just failing to convert any scoring chances, and dropped the Saturday contest by 5-1. Connor Ford scored the lone goal of the weekend on Saturday for the Falcons. Now ranked No. 12 in the country, falling four spots from No. 8, they will play back at home this weekend against Lake Superior State with a Friday-Saturday doubleheader.
Men’s Basketball
The slide continued for the Falcons, as they have now dropped to 6-6 in the conference and 10-8 overall with a loss to MAC bottom-dweller Western Michigan on Wednesday 76-70. Justin Turner and Daeqwon Plowden nearly shouldered the Falcons to the win, combining for 42 points, but it was ultimately not enough as the Falcons struggled to find scoring outside those two. Their game against Ohio on Saturday was cancelled, so they’ll have more time to regroup before Tuesday’s home matchup with Kent State.
Volleyball
The Falcons’ volleyball team was picked to win the MAC before the season, and they’re showing that now as they swept four-time defending MAC regular season champion Miami 3-0 on Thursday, and came behind from a 2-0 deficit Friday to win three straight sets and the contest by a 3-2 final. Katelyn Meyer led the team Thursday night with 11 kills while Hanna Laube notched 30 assists, and the Falcons completed the 3-0 sweep. Petra Indorva broke out in the Friday contest with a team-high 19 kills and two service aces while Katelyn Meyer continued her strong play with 16 kills. Now the last undefeated team in the MAC, BGSU travels to Ball State for a Thursday-Friday doubleheader against the Cardinals this week.
Women’s Swim
The Falcons’ swim team completed the trek up to Toledo on Saturday afternoon with a win over Toledo by a score of 157-142. The Falcons won 10 of 6 overall events, and that helped propel them to the finish line. They were able to win the 200 Medley Relay event early, and kept the momentum going from there. The Falcon swimmers will not compete this week, and their next event will be on Feb. 20 at the Buffalo Diving Invitational.
