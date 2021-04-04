BGSU softball (14-13, 6-5 MAC) saw a successful weekend as they were able to sweep Akron (3-18, 2-5 MAC) in four games.
Every single game was decided by a close margin and all but one game was decided by just one-run.
Starting off with the Friday contest, the Falcons sent Sydney Stepp to the circle to start things off and walked away with a 5-4 victory.
On Saturday, the Falcons faced a double header, winning the first game just 1-0 and the second 4-1.
The first game was pure domination by Hannah Davies in the circle as she threw a complete game shutout, giving up just four hits and striking out 8 Zips. Her record improved to 2-1 with the victory.
The Falcons weren't eager to score either however, as they went scoreless through the first five innings as Akron starter Olivia Stefanoni threw a complete game, giving up just three hits and one run.
The run came via a double from Madi McCoy for the Falcons after Payton Hamm led off the inning with a single and was pinch run for by Sammy Dees. Dees advanced to second on a wild pitch later in the inning and with two outs, McCoy came through big for the Falcons, securing the 1-0 win.
In the second game of the day, the bats came alive much earlier. In the first inning catcher Evelyn Loyola singled to bring in Dees and kick the scoring off.
In the circle for the Falcons in this one was Harlie Vannatter, who pitched a complete game, giving up just one earned run on three hits while striking out six and walking seven.
The Falcons continued to tack on more runs in the bottom of the third as after Dees scored the first run of the game, she thought she would give driving in runs a try, driving in the second run of the game via a double. Dees scored again too, as it was Loyola once again driving her in with a sacrifice fly to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead after three.
Logan Everett knocked in a run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Falcons a 4-0 lead and while the Zips tried to make a run in the top of the seventh, scoring one run, they fell short in the game 4-1.
Finally in the series finale on Sunday, the Falcons won their third one-run game in four games equaling the score from the first game of the series 5-4.
Davies started out the game again for the Falcons but the Zips saw her much better this time around as despite a scoreless first two innings, Akron broke through in the top of the third with a Sydney Jascoe solo home run to give the Zips a 1-0 lead.
That lead was short lived however, as the Falcons faced Stefanoni again and broke through for three runs in the bottom of the third. Dees continued her great weekend, driving in two runs with a double in the inning and coming around herself via a McCoy single to make the score 3-1.
The Zips continued to see Davies well though in the fourth as they knotted things back up at three. The Falcons fought right back again though as Sarah Gonzalez drove in Nikki Sorgi on a sacrifice fly to give the Falcons the lead once again, 4-3.
All was quiet the next two innings until the top of the sixth when Jascoe launched her second home run of the game to knot things up at 4. This shot came off of Stepp who relieved Davies in the fifth inning. Stepp walked away with the win moving her to 1-1 on the season.
The next two half innings saw no luck for either team as the score went to the bottom of the seventh tied at four. The Falcons made quick work of the Zips in the final frame as Greta L'Esperance led things off with a single, and then stole a base. That left Dees to come up big at the plate again, hitting a double and driving in her third run of the game, this time, the winning run.
Dees was the star of the weekend at the plate, going 5-for-12 with six RBI's.
Next up for the Falcons is a three-game away series with Buffalo. First pitch of the series is set for Friday at 3 p.m. EST.
