Bowling Green softball made their longest in-conference travel trip this weekend as they traveled to Buffalo to take on the Bulls. The MAC matchup consisted of a double header on both Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, it was the Falcons on the board first as Sophie Bosket scored via a Buffalo error in the top half of the second inning. Buffalo answered quickly with a solo shot from Brianna Castro in the bottom half of the same inning.
In the bottom of the third, it was Jenna Richmond with a grand slam for Buffalo to extend the Bulls lead to 5-1 over the Falcons. The Falcons would try to rally back scoring runs in two of the following innings but five runs from the Bulls proved to be too much as Buffalo took game one by a score of 5-4.
Evelyn Loyola and Sarah Gonzalez both had an on-base percentage of 1.000 for game one.
The scoreboard lit up early in game two as Anna Aguon started the Bulls with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Falcons came back to take the lead in the top of the third after hits from Sammy and Makailah Dees. But then the Bulls once again scored four runs in the third inning to retake and prove to be the final lead change.
The Falcons outhit the Bulls 7-5 in game two but weren't able to capitalize as Buffalo won the second game 5-4 just as they did in game one.
On Saturday, the Falcons brought out their big bats as they tallied 12 hits in game number one, but out of those 12 hits could only muster up two runs. The Bulls on the other hand managed to score seven runs on only four hits. This put Buffalo on top of the weekend series with one game left to play.
In the second game Saturday, Bowling Green again had success on the offensive end as they racked up eight hits. More than half of the Falcons lineup tallied a hit in the contest. On their eight hits, the Falcons were able to score five runs. This proved to be enough as Hannah Davies pitched all seven innings for Bowling Green only giving up four runs to the Bulls.
The series was a good offensive series from the Falcons even though the final scores may not indicate their success. They will need to piece offensive and defensive success together moving forward.
Next up for the Falcons will be a weekend road trip to Athens where they will take on the Ohio Bobcats. The four game breakdown will be:
Game 1: Friday
Game 2 and 3: Saturday
Game 4: Sunday
