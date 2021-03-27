BGSU softball fell 8-6 to against Ball State University on Friday. They will, however, play Ball State two more times this weekend.
BGSU is currently 2-3 in the conference and 10-10 overall within the season.
The Falcon’s pitcher, Harlie Vannatter, had an earned run average of 9.80, throwing 63 strikes out of 107 pitches. Relief pitcher, Sydney Stepp had an earn run average of 7.00 causing 12 strikes out of 18 pitches.
Evelyn Loyola and Maycee Godbolt led the team in RBIs with two while Madison French and Makailah Dees had one RBI.
Ball State was quick to pull ahead of BGSU within the second inning by scoring three runs off of Vannatter.
In the third inning, Godbolt hit a single allowing Loyola to advance to third and Madi McCoy and Greta L’esperance to score. That made the score 3-2 in favor of the Cardinals, cutting into the lead.
Ball State pushed ahead by four within the fourth and fifth inning but not before Dees got Sarah Gonzalez to score, making the game 7-3.
As BGSU entered the sixth inning, they were looking to make a comeback in the game. Within minutes the girls had two outs with three on base.
Loyola stepped up to the plate with Dees on first, L’esperance on second and Nikki Sorgi on third. She hit the ball right down the right-field line, allowing L’esperance and Sorgi to score.
Ball State pulled a quick run on the Falcons during the sixth but BGSU was now down 8-5 and fired up.
After a walk on Peyton Dolejs and a single from Payton Hamm, the Ball State catcher had made an error allowing Dolejs to score, 6-8.
The girls’ fire was cut short after, as Ball State University found their last two outs for the game.
The Falcons will continue their battle against the Cardinals this Saturday and Sunday.
