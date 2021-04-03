Hannah Davies
Photo by Larry Clapper

On Friday, BGSU softball defeated Akron 5-4 at Meserve Field in Bowling Green, OH.

The Falcons end a five-game losing streak improving their record to 11-13 overall and 3-5 in the MAC.

BGSU jumped out to an early lead as scoring two runs in the first behind an RBI double from Madi McCoy and an RBI single from Nikki Sorgi.  In the second, the Falcons added on another run behind Sammy Dees sac fly.

The Falcons offense would then cool down while Akron’s sparked.  Akron would score once in the fourth, once in the fifth, and twice more in the sixth leading BGSU 4-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

In the sixth, BGSU then scored twice to hold onto a narrow victory.  Greta L’esperance scored on an Akron error and Dees hit an RBI double. 

The Falcons were led by Sammy Dees with two RBI’s and Hannah Davies picking up the win for pitching. 

The next game will be a double header against Akron with game one starting at 1:00pm and can be seen on WBGU-TV. 

