Football
Football is coming off of their most successful game in four years after taking down the Morgan State Bears, 46-3. In the dynamic team win, the Falcons received a boost from their freshman core. Defensive lineman Andrew Bench recorded a safety and defensive back, and JuJuan Hudson recorded a tackle for loss, both stats coming in each player’s first collegiate snap.
Quarterback Darius Wade, 295 yards of total offense and 3 TD, also received Mid-American Conference offensive player of the week honors for the east division. It is the first time a BGSU player has won a weekly award since week 10 of 2017 when linebacker Nate Locke was awarded defensive player of the week by posting 4 TFL and kickoff returner Matthew Wilcox gathered 120 yards on special teams to clinch him special teams player of the week. The Falcons defeated Kent State 44-16. The last Falcon to win the offensive player of the week award was offensive lineman Tim McAuliffe in 2016. He paved the way for a team rushing total of 420 yards in a week 12 win over Kent State.
The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off an impressive win as well. Nicholls was no challenge for Kansas State, who were a 23 point favorite going into the matchup. They covered easily in a 49-14 victory. This week the Wildcats are favored by 23.5, but where the Falcons have the advantage is in the scouting department. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman mentioned on The Chris Klieman Show this week he is still learning about the new coaching staff.
“We don’t know a lot about Bowling Green. We attacked the one game in front of us, which was Nicholls. We’ll go to work on those guys starting Sunday morning,” said Klieman.
Men’s soccer
Eric Nichols’ squad began their season on the road in Pennsylvania, taking on Duquesne and Robert Morris. Their first match ended in a 1-1 draw after two periods of overtime could not produce a game-clinching goal. BGSU led 1-0 after the first half after a goal by Chris Sullivan. The Falcons had a chance to double their lead on a Charlie Maciejewski penalty kick, but he was stopped. Six minutes following the penalty, Zach Hall tied the game for the Dukes.
Eager to shake off a blown lead against a team pegged to finish 10th in the preseason Atlantic 10 poll, BGSU headed to Robert Morris to avenge just the second season-opening tie in Nichols’ tenure. Freshman Colin Iverson responded early by scoring his first collegiate goal in the seventh minute. Senior Chris Brennan recorded five shots during the match and would not be denied. He capitalized on a Robert Morris turnover and puts BGSU up 2-0. Senior goalkeeper Anthony Mwembia collects his 20th shutout of his career.
Men’s soccer now travels to Evanston, Illinois where they will face the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern University. The two Big 10 programs were predicted to finish in fifth and seventh, respectively, in the conference per the Big 10 preseason poll. Both teams hold a record of 1-1.
Women’s soccer
The reigning MAC champions welcomed Valparaiso to Cochrane Stadium for their home opener in front of a raucous crowd. It will go down as a slim 2-0 victory on paper, but the Falcons dominated every facet of the game against the Crusaders. Shot totals would favor the Falcons by 21 (24-3), and Valpo was held without a shot on net for an easy day for senior goalkeeper Kathleen Duwve. Maureen Kennedy and Kennedy White recorded the two goals for BGSU, both notching their second on the season.
The Falcons will remain at home to take on Dayton on Sept. 5. The 1-1-1 club will look to carry themselves to a winning record on Pride Night as Cochrane Stadium.
Volleyball
BGSU volleyball kicked off their season in Notre Dame, participating in the Golden Dome Invitational.
The weekend got off to a great start as the Falcons defeated Wright State 3-1, Friday afternoon. The Falcons came out firing in the first set as they defeated the Raiders 25-16. BGSU would then win the next set, fall in the third set, and put the Raiders away in a close fourth set 25-23. Sophomore Katelyn Meyer, led the team with 18 kills.
The Falcons wouldn’t be able to keep up the momentum after the first win though as they would fall in both of their matches on Saturday.
The first was a close one with La Salle as the Falcons would take sets 2 and 3 after losing the first one, but drop the final two sets to give them their first loss. Sophomore libero Julia Walz led the team with 31 digs and freshman Petra Indrova led the team in kills with 14.
The final match was a 7 p.m. meeting with Notre Dame on the Irish’s home court. The Falcons fell in the first two sets but were able to get one back in the third. The fourth set didn’t go as planned, however, as the Falcons would fall 25-9 and lose the match to fall to 1-2 on the season.
Meyer and Walz would both be named to the Golden Dome Invitational all-tournament team for their efforts.
The Falcons will now travel back home to take on Charlotte, Butler and Cleveland State in the Hampton Inn Bowling Green Invitational next weekend.
