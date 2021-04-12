A 97th minute goal by senior Vinny Worner lifted BGSU men's soccer over No. 21 ranked Akron by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday at home.
BGSU’s @Vinnyworner11 for the win as the Falcons top the Zips, 1-0! @BGSUmenssoccer | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/z8kJV7zA6i— #MACtion (@MACSports) April 11, 2021
The golden goal overtime winner came off a corner as the ball was deflected just inside the 18-yard penalty box where Worner fired a shot into the left side of the net past the Akron keeper.
Worner, who grew up in Copely, Ohio, which is just to the west of Akron, was excited to get the winning goal against his hometown team.
"It is a dream come true honestly. Growing up in Akron I have heard all about their success, but coming to BGSU was the best decision of my life and scoring against my hometown team was something I didn't ever think I would do," Worner said after the game.
The Falcons move to 6-4-0 overall, 4-2-0 MAC with the win. The win also puts the Falcons at the top of the MAC standings. Akron, now 4-3-1, 3-3-0 MAC, was tied with the Falcons at the top of the standings coming into the game.
It was a tough game throughout, as every time each team had the ball it seemed like one mistake could flip the game on it's head, but Worner and the Falcons pushed through and were able to be the ones to make headway first.
"We were just sticking to the gameplan. We set up a press very well and we preach defend first so when things aren't going well we come together, we connect, we get together and we defend first and then everything comes off of that," Worner said.
The next game on the schedule for the Falcons is another home matchup with West Virignia on Wednesday. The game is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen live via WBGU-TV's YouTube stream.
