Renovations are coming to the Slater Family Ice Arena. BGSU confirmed on Saturday a new suite club and suite level will be coming to the arena in the coming years.
Want a closer look at the future of @SlaterIceArena? Here are the conceptual renderings presented following last Saturday's win!#AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/Tq2yMsgXey— Bowling Green Hockey (@BGFalconHockey) February 25, 2020
It had been speculated there would be updates coming to the facility after renderings were posted by JLG Architects in 2017.
In a presentation after the BGSU hockey game, president Rodney Rogers and athletic director Bob Moosbrugger asked for $2 million in order to finish the $7 million project. BGSU has committed $1 million while the Slater family has contributed $2 million. It is believed one other donor has put forth a remaining $2 million.
Rogers thanked the Slater family “for continuing a great legacy. What started in this house will continue in this house.”
Moosbrugger estimates a total of $8 million has already been added to the Ice Arena since 2010.
The proposal only covered the suite level and bar area. No other information was given on other potential upgrades, despite other drawings from JLG including a new entryway and atrium.
JLG got involved when they developed a master plan for BGSU while working on a previous job regarding the ice on the main rink of the Ice Arena. Goals for various gifts were set after the renderings were designed. Some of the highest donation possibilities included the addition of a third rink and improvements to training facilities.
Slater Family Ice Arena will begin unrelated construction this summer when the refrigeration system and flooring to the multipurpose ice sheet are repaired. This will be a $500,000 project for BGSU.
