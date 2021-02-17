After the long delay of the soccer season due to the coronavirus, BGSU men’s soccer looks forward to their season starting soon.

Head coach Eric Nichols starts his 12th season at the helm and is excited to be back.

“It feels incredible. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, but it has also helped many of us to better appreciate the people and things we love. This team is certainly one of those things for me,” Nichols said.

Certainly, this season presents challenges like no other, but Nichols has been able to give advice to the team.

“My advice to the players has been to appreciate each and every opportunity to practice and compete. And the guys have been fantastic through all of this, they could have felt sorry for themselves, but they didn’t. They have stayed positive and grateful through the entire thing,” he said.

Not only is the coach looking forward to the return, but so is junior captain Jensen Lukacsko.

“It feels amazing. We were out of season for over a year, but we still had trainings and liftings. All those hours practicing, getting fit and preparing for the spring season was an experience I won't forget. We finally have real games to look forward to, and I know I missed that feeling of having games, for sure,” Lukacsko said.

Throughout the fall, the team still made sure to stay in shape and prepared for their return to the pitch.

“We still had trainings and lifts during the fall semester, and the coaches made sure that we didn't take that time off, mentally or physically. We had to take advantage of the time we had in the fall to prepare for our season in the spring. Over winter break we had workout packets that helped guide the intensity of our workouts to maintain our fitness. The whole team was keeping each other accountable in doing our workouts, and I think that shows how special this team is. Everyone is all in, and everyone had the motivation to put in the work now so that it shows on the field later,” he said.

The Falcons will start their season on Feb. 20 in an away matchup with University of Dayton.