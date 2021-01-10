The BGSU men’s basketball team continued their unbeaten start in conference play on Saturday as they took down the Central Michigan Chippewas 93-65 in dominating fashion in Mount Pleasant. With the win, the Falcons are off to just their third 5-0 start in conference play in the program’s long history.
The Falcons ran with the game the whole way, as they jumped out to a big halftime lead and shot the ball well. The Falcons have started to incorporate young players such as Josiah Fulcher (17 minutes) and Cam Young (16 minutes) into their lineup, and they are really giving the Falcons great depth and energy off of the bench. The Falcons led 44-29 at half after going on a nice run near halftime.
The second half was another good half for the Falcons, as even without key players on the floor for the last half of the 2nd half, they managed to put up 49 points. The Falcons used their young players all game, as the only player that played more than thirty minutes was Justin Turner. The Falcons ultimately cruised to a victory over Central Michigan while holding the Chips to just 18 made field goals all game on 60 attempts. The Falcons defense was stingy, and they brought their best offensive game to top it.
Turner was his usual self, netting 24 points in the contest while also dishing out eight assists, and had complete control of the game. Freshman Kaden Metheny is making a big-time case for the best freshman in the MAC, as he had 14 points including a barrage of four three-pointers. Both Caleb Fields and Daeqwon Plowden had big all-around games for the Falcons as Fields had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists while Plowden put up 12 points while also hauling down seven rebounds.
Central Michigan had trouble scoring from the field, as stated earlier but Travon Broadway did have a nice game with 19 points and added eight rebounds.
The Falcons will look to make the jump to 6-0 in MAC play on Tuesday night, as they host the 4-5 Ball State Cardinals at the Stroh Center while Central Michigan will host Kent State Tuesday afternoon
