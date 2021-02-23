BGSU men's basketball defeated Eastern Michigan 82-69 on Tuesday night at the Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
The Falcon's record improves to 13-9 overall and 9-7 in the MAC. Eastern Michigan’s record falls to 4-10 overall and 1-9 in the MAC.
The game started out slow for BGSU as they trailed early. The Eagles led 25-9 with eight minutes to go in the first half
The Falcons then started their mount their comeback. The deficit was erased as the half ended in a one possession game.
At halftime the eagles led Bowling Green 31-28. The Eagles shot 48.1% from the field and 33.3% from three. Meanwhile the Falcons shot 37.9% from the field and 35.3% from three.
At half, the Falcons were led by senior Daeqwon Plowden who had 10 points and two rebounds. Junior Caleb Fields was also all over the game adding five points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Early in the second half, BGSU began to mount their lead. Freshman Kaden Metheny was electric making three from beyond the arc to start the half. Alone, Metheny was shooting 6-for-9 from three with 18 points.
The Falcons took 37-33 lead heading into the official TV timeout and never looked back. The Falcons outscored the Eagles 54-38 in the second half.
Bowling Green finished shooting 45.8% from the field and 48.4% from three meanwhile the Eagles finished shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.5% from three.
Leading the way for BGSU was Kaden Metheny with career high 29 points. He also added two rebounds and two assists as the Falcons came out on top.
Next for the Falcons is an away contest vs Akron on Saturday. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.