The BGSU men’s basketball team went on the road to defeat the Akron Zips 83-71 on Friday night.
Bowling Green wins its fourth consecutive game; All four came on the road. The Falcons move to 14-9 on the season and 10-7 in the MAC. While the Akron Zips fall to 14-6 and 12-5 in the MAC.
The Falcons were led by their backcourt tonight as Justin Turner had 19 points and six rebounds. Caleb Fields came alive in the second half to finish with 13 points and four rebounds.
Freshman point guard Kaden Metheny continued his hot streak as he finished with 15 points and five assists.
The first half was a back and forth game as we saw eight lead changes, but the story of the half was the production from redshirt sophomore Dylan Swingle. He gave the Falcons a big boost on the offensive end, scoring nine points on 4 of 4 shooting. As well as Kaden Metheny scoring 9 out of the first 14 points for BG.
Despite Justin Turner only scoring four points in the first half, BGSU found themselves up by one at the half 38-37.
Early in the second half we saw two more lead changes, but at the 16:50 mark in the half BG took the lead and didn’t look back.
The Falcons held the Zips to under 30% from the field and under 24% from behind the arc in the second half.
Next for the Falcons is a home contest against Miami (OH) on Tuesday. Tip is set for 7 p.m.
