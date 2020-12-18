Bowling Green men’s basketball moved to 5-2 with a 85-65 win against Robert Morris on Friday night.
The win acts as a bounceback victory after losing to Wright State 85-67 last Sunday. Robert Morris falls to 1-1 with the loss.
The Falcons led 41-37 after one half of play, shooting the ball 51% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc in the half. The Falcons would break away in the second half though, shooting 51% from the field and 53% from behind the arc for the entire game. Robert Morris would 47% from the field and just 23% from three.
The Falcons had two players that were able to notch a double-double in this one as Justin Turner had a game high 24 points and 11 assists while Daeqwon Plowden would add 15 points and a game high 11 rebounds. Plowden would also lead the team with two steals.
Two others would get into double figures for the Falcons as Trey Diggs and Caleb Fields would each score 13.
The Colonials would be led by A.J. Bramah, who had a team high 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field and eight rebounds. Charles Bain would lead the team with eight assists.
The Falcons will play again on Sunday against Defiance at the Stroh Center. That game is set to tip at 1 p.m. EST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.