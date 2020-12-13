BGSU Men’s Basketball fell to Wright State on Sunday afternoon 85-67 after a first half in which the Falcons trailed 54-21.
It was the most points given up by the Falcons since Jan. 27, 2018 against Toledo when they also gave up 54 in a 101-74 loss.
The big first half deficit for the Falcons came after they shot 23.5% from the field compared to 68% for Wright State.
It was Jaylon Hall that led the Raiders with 13 points in the first half in large part to his 3 of 3 shooting from beyond the arc. Hall would finish the game with 17 points.
Hall and his teammates consistently found themselves open from around the arc in this one as the team shot 44% from long distance in the first half.
“We came out a little bit more relaxed on defense than we should have and they took advantage.
The Falcons didn’t see as much luck from deep as they were 0-for-7 in the first 15 minutes of the half. They executed what they came and planned and we were just stagnant on defense,” senior forward Daeqwon Plowden said.
Freshman Kaden Metheny led the team with five points on 1 of 4 shooting from the field and 2 of 3 shooting from the free throw line. Justin Turner was basically non-existent as the Raiders did a good job of containing last week's MAC player of the week. Turner had just 2 points on 1 of 5 shooting from the field.
“That was a good old-fashioned butt-whipping. They did a real good job of showing us what a championship team looks like and knowing that we have to be ready to play everytime that we step on the court. We were not ready to play today and they showed that,” BGSU head coach Michael Huger said.
The second half was better for the Falcons as they won the half 46-31 but that 15-point deficit was obviously not enough to put the Falcons over the top.
It was almost completely opposite from beyond the arc in the half as the Falcons shot 50% from three while the Raiders made just one of their 13 attempts in the half.
“We had a nice conversation at halftime about our defense and our energy and effort and the ability to change it up and show what we can do in the second half. If we could have started the game that way we would have had more of a change to win the game,” Huger said.
Matheny led the team in scoring with 15 points. Plowden 14 points on 3 of 5 shooting from three. He also led the team with five rebounds. Turner led the team in assists finishing with six and he also ended up with 13 points. Freshman Cam Young had an impressive day on defense notching six steals and a block on the day.
Still it wasn’t enough for the Falcons as they fell for the second time this season. Their record now stands at 4-2 on the season.
As for their next game their next scheduled game isn’t until Dec. 30 against Kent State. Huger however said that they will look to pick up two more games in between then with a Defiance matchup already agreed upon but still waiting for a specific date.
