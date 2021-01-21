BGSU men’s basketball was defeated on the road by the Miami Redhawks 96-77 on Thursday night.
The loss has the Falcons record drop to 10-5 on the season and 6-3 in the MAC. This loss is the third in the past four games with the Falcons falling into a little mid-season slump.
Daeqwon Plowden led the way for BGSU with 21 points as well as grabbing four rebounds and three blocks.
Justin Turner finished the game with 20 points and three assists, Trey Diggs provided 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Josiah Fulcher had another strong game with 11 points.
Miami came out of the gates scorching hot from the field and were clicking on the offensive end shooting nearly 70% in the first half. The Falcons, however, came out of the gates ice cold starting the game only 1 of 13. The Falcons were down 21-4 early but battled back to be down 41-32 at the half.
The second half began the same as the first with Miami continuing their hot shooting and effective offense. Bowling Green improved their shooting percentage, but could not stop Miami on the offensive end as they were trading buckets.
Bowling Green was able to shift the momentum and cut the lead down to seven, but Miami kept on hitting threes and shot a scorching 48% from behind the arc.
All five of Miami’s starters finished in double figures with Dae Dae Grant leading the way with 27 points and five assists.
The Falcons will look to rebound against Northern Illinois next Tuesday at home. Tip is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.