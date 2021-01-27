BGSU men’s basketball was defeated on the road by the Kent State Golden Flashes 96-91 on Wednesday night.
Bowling Green moves to 10-6 on the season and 6-5 in the MAC. Kent State moves to 8-4 overall on the season and 5-3 in the MAC with the loss.
The Falcons switched up the starting lineup for the first time all season, starting Trey Diggs and Jacob Washington for Dylan Swingle and Caleb Fields. Fields was out with a left foot injury.
Josiah Fulcher had his best game as a BGSU Falcon, scoring 23 points off the bench and pulling in 5 rebounds.
Two other Falcons scored in double figures as Justin Turner finished the game with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Daeqwon Plowden had another strong night with 19 points and 7 rebounds.
Both teams were clicking on offense to start the game, they were trading blows back and forth. BGSU shot close to 55% in the first half and Kent State shot 47%. The Falcons went on an 8-0 run to lead 43-41 at the end of the break.
The second half wasn’t much different, Kent State continued their hot shooting by making their first five threes, and shot 50% in the second half.
Kent State senior forward Danny Pippen took over in the second half, he tied his career high with 34 points, 23 coming in the second half. He also added 11 rebounds, three assists and blocks blocks.
The Falcons pride themselves on the defensive end of the ball, but in their past games have given up 192 points.
Next up for the Falcons is a home contest on Saturday with Toledo who are 9-1 in the MAC.
