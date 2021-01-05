Bowling Green men’s basketball cruised past Central Michigan on Tuesday night by a score of 90-69. The win ties the Falcons with Toledo at the top of the MAC with a 4-0 conference record and an overall record of 8-2.
In the win, senior guard Justin Turner surpassed Falcon legend, and former fourth overall pick in the NBA draft Antonio Daniels, at fourth on the BGSU all-time scoring list.
“I talked to him a couple of times while I was in the portal and he gave me a lot of advice. He told me how special it would be for me to come back here and lead… and he believed I could get it done.” Turner said.
Turner would finish the contest with a team high 17 points and seven assists.
Scoring was a common theme among the entire Falcon team. Nine players were able to get points onto the stat sheet, and six of them were able to notch double digits. Bowling Green entered halftime with a 46-36 lead, with freshman Cam Young having a stellar first half performance, leading the way with 10 points.
The Chippewas kept pace with the Falcons in both field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage, with both teams hovering around 50% from the field and 40% from behind the arc. The true difference in the game was the Falcons ability to force Central Michigan into mistakes. The Chippewas turned the ball over 15 times, and the Falcons were able to score 22 points off takeaways.
Meikkel Murray would lead all Chippewas in scoring, finishing the game with 16 points. He would be joined in the double digits with three other Chipps. Forward Malik Muhammad didn’t score a single point, but he paced all Chippewas with 10 rebounds, three of which were offensive boards.
Daeqwon Plowden would finish the game with 10 points, and would have two posterizing dunks, one of which was highlight material.
“I’m pretty even-keeled on the sideline, I see it all the time in practice … that one tonight, I didn’t think he was going to catch that to be honest, and he went up and got it.” BGSU head coach Michael Huger said of Plowden.
Plowden supplemented his low scoring affair with four assists to help his teammates succeed.
The team would finish with 19 assists, which coach Michael Huger was glad to see.
“We did a great job sharing the ball. The ball left our hands very easily, we attacked the zone pretty well and found the right spots and the right people,” he said.
The Falcons will travel to Mount Pleasant, Michigan this Saturday, where they will finish the home and home with Central Michigan.
