BGSU men’s basketball defeated Buffalo on the road Friday night 76-69 to secure a season sweep of the Bulls.
With the victory Bowling Green moves to 10-3 on the season and 6-1 inside the MAC. Buffalo falls to 5-4 overall on the season and 3-2 in the MAC with the loss.
Bowling Green is now the only team in the MAC with just one loss, however Toledo leads the conference with a still perfect 6-0 record. The Rockets are in action tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. against Akron.
It was Justin Turner who once again led the Falcons as he scored 25 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists on the night.
Three other players scored in double figures for the Falcons as Daeqwon Plowden added 13, Caleb Fields added 12 and freshman Jacob Washington notched his career high with 10.
Washington also notched his career high in rebounds with 11 on the night as well, giving him the first double-double of his career.
The Falcons got out to a quick start in the first half as they led the Bulls 41-25. Turner led the way for the Falcons in the half with 10 points and four assists.
But the second half would be different as Buffalo would go from shooting 23% in the half to shooting 45% in the second.
This would lead to Bowling Green’s lead being cut to just one with just over six minutes left in the game despite holding a 16-point lead at half.
Turner would have something to say about that though, as he would almost immediately hit a three to extend BGSU’s lead to four, then score seven more in the final six minutes of the game to lead BGSU to a win.
Next up for the Falcons is a home contest with Akron on Tuesday as the Falcons will look to slow down last year’s MAC player of the year Loren Cristian Jackson.
