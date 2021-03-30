BGSU women's soccer learned late Monday night and early Tuesday morning that their season would be put on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the team.
This currently entails the postponement of the next three matches. The Falcons have one match remaining on their schedule after the shutdown, however, they would potentially explore the possibility of rescheduling games if possible
The Falcons have played enough matches to qualify for the MAC Championship game if they win the East Division. But right now it is a waiting game as they wait to see what will happen following their mandatory break due to the outbreak.
The men’s soccer team also went on pause due to contact tracing. Their game on Sunday April 4 against SIUE was postponed. Their next game is set for Wednesday April 7 against West Virginia.
